The CCA is reopening this week with The Things Around Us

Film still from Untitled (The Things Around Us, 2020), featured in the exhibition The Things Around Us, of plants surrounding Skanderbeg Square in Tirana, Albania © Maxime Delvaux, 51N4E

After being closed since March, the Canadian Centre for Architecture (CCA) is finally reopening on Wednesday, Sept. 16 with the exhibition The Things Around Us: 51N4E and Rural Urban Framework, which runs in the Montreal museum’s main galleries through Feb. 14.

As explained by the CCA, “Rural Urban Framework (Joshua Bolchover and John Lin) and 51N4E (Johan Anrys and Freek Persyn) investigate new forms of cooperation and dialogue as crucial design strategies, questioning the role of the architect today. This exhibition and publication question the extents and certainties of architecture against backdrops of indeterminate notions of citizenship, unstable stages of urbanization, and insecure economies and ecologies.”

The Things Around Us: 51N4E and Rural Urban Framework features scenes from Mongolia, China, Belgium and Albania. See more details and excerpts below:

For more about the CCA reopening and The Things Around Us: 51N4E and Rural Urban Framework, please visit the CCA website.

