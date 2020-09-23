Sushi by chef Antonio Park is coming to the Ritz-Carlton, Montreal

As of Sept. 24, sushi by renowned Montreal chef Antonio Park will be served on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel. “Park au Ritz” will be available in the hotel’s Palm Court and Oval Ballroom, site of the Dom Pérignon bar and afternoon tea service, respectively.
The “Japanese-inspired menu” includes a selection of nigiri and maki as well as tataki and sashimi dishes, a ceviche and Hokkaido scallops.
Reservations are suggested but walk-ins are welcome. See the menu below:
For more details and to make a reservation, please visit the Ritz-Carlton, Montreal OpenTable page.
