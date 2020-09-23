Sushi by chef Antonio Park is coming to the Ritz-Carlton, Montreal

As of Sept. 24, sushi by renowned Montreal chef Antonio Park will be served on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel. “Park au Ritz” will be available in the hotel’s Palm Court and Oval Ballroom, site of the Dom Pérignon bar and afternoon tea service, respectively.

Ora king salmon

The “Japanese-inspired menu” includes a selection of nigiri and maki as well as tataki and sashimi dishes, a ceviche and Hokkaido scallops.

Grilled albacore tuna

Reservations are suggested but walk-ins are welcome. See the menu below:

For more details and to make a reservation, please visit the Ritz-Carlton, Montreal OpenTable page.

