Antonio Park Ritz-Carlton Montreal
Sushi by chef Antonio Park is coming to the Ritz-Carlton, Montreal

by CultMTL

Park au Ritz begins tomorrow.

As of Sept. 24, sushi by renowned Montreal chef Antonio Park will be served on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel. “Park au Ritz” will be available in the hotel’s Palm Court and Oval Ballroom, site of the Dom Pérignon bar and afternoon tea service, respectively.

Antonio Park Ritz-Carlton Montreal
Ora king salmon

The “Japanese-inspired menu” includes a selection of nigiri and maki as well as tataki and sashimi dishes, a ceviche and Hokkaido scallops.

Antonio Park Ritz-Carlton Montreal
Grilled albacore tuna

Reservations are suggested but walk-ins are welcome. See the menu below:

À partir du 24 septembre, vivez une expérience culinaire unique avec notre pop-up ‘Park à la Ritz’ en collaboration avec Chef Antonio Park. ‘Park à la Ritz’, c’est la fusion de deux institutions Montréalaises; la rencontre entre la Grande Dame et un grand Chef qui font tous les deux rayonner le Québec à l’international. Ensemble, ils ont travaillé à la création d’un menu japonais audacieux afin de vous faire vivre une expérience unique dans une cadre enchanteur. Échappez-vous pour une escapade culinaire sans précédents. À partir du 24 septembre à 18h Heures d’ouverture : jeudi au samedi de 12h à 21h La Cour des Palmiers et le Salon Ovale Avec ou sans réservation RESERVATION: Lien en bio ___________ Prominent Montreal chef Antonio Park together with the Ritz-Carlton Montreal have joined iconic forces to bring you a pop-up in the beautiful Palm Court. A fusion of two Montreal institutions, bringing you an eclectic and savory Japanese inspired menu. Starts September 24th as of 6pm Regular hours will be Thursday to Saturday from 12 to 9 pm The Palm Court and The Oval Room Walk-ins welcome RESERVATION: Link in bio

Park au Ritz sushi menu by Antonio Park for the Ritz-Carlton, Montreal

For more details and to make a reservation, please visit the Ritz-Carlton, Montreal OpenTable page.

