Schitt’s Creek had a massive night at tonight’s Emmys where they swept all seven of the awards they were nominated for in the comedy categories, including Best Comedy Series.

Can't get enough of this tender father/son moment between @danjlevy and @Realeugenelevy! @SchittsCreek made official #Emmys history tonight by sweeping all 7 Comedy categories! pic.twitter.com/dJLVuPEgxm — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 21, 2020 Schitt’s Creek just cleaned up at the Emmys

“Our show at its core is about the transformational effects of love and acceptance and that is something that we need more of now than we’ve ever needed before.” –Dan Levy after Schitt’s Creek won the Outstanding Comedy Series

The full list of awards won tonight by Schitt’s Creek is as follows:

1. Actress, Comedy Series: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

2. Actor, Comedy Series: Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

3. Writing, Comedy Series: Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

4. Directing, Comedy Series: Daniel Levy, Andrew Cividino, Schitt’s Creek

5. Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

6. Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

7. Comedy Series: Schitt’s Creek

A huge congratulations to the cast and crew of Schitt’s Creek — You’ve made Canada proud.

