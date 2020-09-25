SATURDAY: Global Climate March in Montreal

It’s too bad the John A. Macdonald statue won’t be there to see this.

Place du Canada will be the site of the Montreal Global Climate March on Saturday, Sept. 26. The rally will begin at 1 p.m. at Place du Canada (aka Dorchester Square, former site of the John A. Macdonald statue). The march route is unknown at this time.

“Almost a year ago, on September 27, 2019, students, workers and citizens were on strike to demand the implementation of the policies necessary to tackle the climate crisis. Despite the 540,000 people in the streets across Quebec, no substantial political response followed. None.” —Manif mondiale pour la justice climatique organizers

