Roy Woods and Savannah Ré play PHI Centre in Montreal this weekend

The grand finale of the Sonication concert series will stream on Cult MTL, PHI Centre and Mural Festival platforms.

The Sonication concert series at Old Montreal art institution PHI Centre continues this coming Saturday, Sept. 19 with live sets by Roy Woods and Savannah Ré, and viewers are invited to stream the event live.

The sets, scheduled between 7 and 9 p.m. and taking place on two stages at PHI Centre, will be streamed live on Cult MTL, PHI Centre and Mural Festival Facebook pages, as well as broadcast on big screens to a small audience inside on the fourth floor. For those who want to attend in person, doors open at 6:30 p.m., but please note that space is limited.

PHI describes the live Sonication experience as “a hybrid experience, halfway between a film set and a festive happening” where “aesthetes and music lovers are invited to take part in a mosaic of animations within the building.” If you’ve missed previous editions, which have been happening since late June, you can catch up via the Sonication web series. Episodes are made available for a limited time every Wednesday (this week’s Imposs set is still accessible, and Marie-Pierre Arthur’s set will be available on Sept. 23), and unlike some streaming events that we’ve all witnessed in recent months, these are characterized by a quality that PHI Centre is known for: high productions values.

Événement spécial • PHI x #MURALEstival 2020 // Roy Woods + Savannah Ré présenté par Hennessy• 19 septembre



PHI et MURAL s'associent en musique… une 2e fois!



Roy Woods and Savannah Ré play as part of the Sonication concert series at the PHI Centre

PHI Centre is located at 315 St-Paul W. See the live Sonication schedule here and web series details here.

Hennessy presents Roy Woods and Savannah Ré. Created and Produced by PHI and MURAL as part of Sonication and MURAL Estival 2020. Amplified by Cult MTL.

