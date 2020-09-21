Ricin sent to White House from Montreal’s South Shore

UPDATED 5:25 p.m.: Multiple media outlets have reported today that a letter laced with ricin poison that was addressed to Donald Trump at the White House may have been sent from St-Hubert, Quebec. The RCMP, which is assisting the FBI with their investigation, has been conducting a search at a condo on Vauquelin Boulevard in the South Shore town today.

The suspect — a woman named Pascale Ferrier who is reportedly from Laval — was apprehended last night trying to cross the U.S -Canada border between Ontario and New York and is due to appear in a court in Buffalo, NY to face federal charges tomorrow.

According to a former RCMP constable interviewed on CBC, Ferrier was living in Texas on a VISA in March of 2019 when she was incarcerated for carrying an unlicensed weapon, forged documents and resisting arrest. She was later deported back to Canada.

The letter in question, which the RCMP said is one of several suspicious packages under investigation (the others were sent to a detention centre in Texas), was intercepted before it reached the White House. ■

For the latest news updates, please visit our News section.