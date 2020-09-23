UPDATED: A Laval woman allegedly sent ricin poison to the White House

UPDATED 7:45 p.m.: A letter laced with ricin poison that was addressed to Donald Trump at the White House may have been sent from St-Hubert, Quebec. The RCMP, which is assisting the FBI with their investigation, conducted a search at a condo on Vauquelin Boulevard in the South Shore town on Tuesday.

The suspect — a woman named Pascale Ferrier who is reportedly from Laval — was apprehended on Sunday night trying to cross the U.S -Canada border between Ontario and New York and appeared in a court in Buffalo, NY this afternoon to face federal charges, accompanied by a French interpreter. A U.S. judge later entered a plea of not guilty on her behalf. She will remain in custody until at least Monday, Sept. 28, when there will be another hearing addressing identity and probable cause.

According to a Global report, Ferrier’s letter to Trump reads as follows:

“…I found a new name for you: ‘The Ugly Tyrant Clown’ I hope you like it. You ruin USA and lead them to disaster. I have US cousins, then I don’t want the next 4 years with you as president. Give up and remove your application for this election. So I made a ‘Special Gift’ for you to make a decision. The gift is in this letter. If it doesn’t work, I’ll find better recipe for another poison, or I might use my gun when I’ll be able to come. Enjoy! FREE REBEL SPIRIT.”

According to a former RCMP constable interviewed by CBC last night, Ferrier was living in Texas on a VISA in March of 2019 when she was incarcerated for carrying an unlicensed weapon, forged documents and resisting arrest. She was later deported back to Canada.

The ricin letter sent to Trump at the White House, one of several suspicious packages under investigation (the others were sent to a detention centre in Texas), was intercepted last Friday, before it reached the White House. ■

