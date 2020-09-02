REVIEW: Capone Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, El-P

“El-P’s spin on Al Capone’s sick cerebrum is an apt bit of background confusion as we reflect on how little sense we can make of the world.”

El-P, Capone Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Producto Mart, Inc.)

Yes, the latest installment in Run the Jewels’ catalogue, 4, is wonderful and timely and violent and necessary. But lest we forget that its production muscle, the venerable El Producto, was once better known for noisey, disturbing, bathtub-liquor-grade, broken-ass beat-making than for magazine covers, Twitter commentaries and mega-fest headlining slots, he reminds us of how comfortable he is inside the twisted mind of a real-life criminal supervillain by providing the score to this year’s film Capone. This is mood music from a man whose earlier work with groups like Company Flow and Cannibal Ox was the paranoid soundtrack to 9/11 that avant-garde rap fans, hunkered down in stoned conspiracy caves, both craved and deserved, and so in these strange times, El-P’s spin on Al Capone’s sick cerebrum is a totally apt bit of background confusion as we sit and reflect on how little sense we can make of the world, and a throwback to what made the producer great to begin with. 8/10 Trial Track: “Intruders”

“Intruders” by El-P from the Capone Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

For more about El-P, please visit his Facebook page.

For more music coverage, please visit the Music section.