UPDATED September 2, 2020 at 11:51 p.m.: The latest COVID-19 update from Santé Quebéc has 62,746 cases of Coronavirus reported across the province, including 29,895 cases in Montreal. Please note that numbers below reflect the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases across the province as of September 1, 2020 at 4 p.m.
The following are the number of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases by region across Quebec:
Bas-Saint-Laurent 74
Saguenay – Lac-Saint-Jean 378
Capitale-Nationale 2,116
Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Québec 2,150
Estrie 1,282
Montreal 29,895
Outaouais 853
Abitibi-Témiscamingue 188
Côte-Nord 127
Nord-du-Québec 8
Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine 213
Chaudière-Appalaches 614
Laval 6,322
Lanaudière 4,867
Laurentides 4,255
Montérégie 9,348
Nunavik 17
Terres-Cries-de-la-Baie-James 10
Outside Quebec 27
Region to be determined 2
There have been 5,764 deaths from COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Quebec.
