62,746 cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the province according to Santé Quebéc.

There are 29,895 cases of COVID-19 in Montreal: Quebec update

For the latest number of active cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) for Quebec, and by province and territory in Canada, please visit our active cases update. For the latest region map of COVID-19 / Coronavirus cases in Montreal, Quebec and across Canada, please click here. For a list of COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood in Montreal, please visit our Montreal update.

UPDATED September 2, 2020 at 11:51 p.m.: The latest COVID-19 update from Santé Quebéc has 62,746 cases of Coronavirus reported across the province, including 29,895 cases in Montreal. Please note that numbers below reflect the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases across the province as of September 1, 2020 at 4 p.m.

The following are the number of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases by region across Quebec:

Bas-Saint-Laurent 74

Saguenay – Lac-Saint-Jean 378

Capitale-Nationale 2,116

Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Québec 2,150

Estrie 1,282

Montreal 29,895

Outaouais 853

Abitibi-Témiscamingue 188

Côte-Nord 127

Nord-du-Québec 8

Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine 213

Chaudière-Appalaches 614

Laval 6,322

Lanaudière 4,867

Laurentides 4,255

Montérégie 9,348

Nunavik 17

Terres-Cries-de-la-Baie-James 10

Outside Quebec 27

Region to be determined 2

There have been 5,764 deaths from COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Quebec.

Please visit our News section for more updates on COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

For the latest number of active cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) for Quebec, and for all provinces and territories in Canada, please visit our active cases update.

For the latest COVID-19 / Coronavirus info and statistics for Montreal and Quebec, please visit the Santé Quebéc website.

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, including their latest map of cases in Montreal, Quebec and Canada, please also click here.

* Please note that the above map reflects the regions in Quebec with cases of COVID-19 / Coronavirus, including Montreal and Laval.

Cases of COVID-19 in Montreal (Quebec region update)