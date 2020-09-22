Pumpkin Spice Kraft Dinner is a thing that exists and here’s how to try it

Kraft Dinner has just announced a new pumpkin spice mac and cheese flavour that will be launched in October. The flavour, with hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and ginger, will be sold in a limited release of just 1,000, and will include the “KD, a Pumpkin Spice Boost Pack, a fork, and a signature white coffee style cup with your name written on it (spelled wrong of course).” To sign up for the online wait list, please click here.

“KD has always been known for its one of a kind cheesy taste and after years of watching Canadians get excited for pumpkin spice season, we felt that it was time to combine the two iconic flavours and create Pumpkin Spice KD. Canadians have always made KD their own way and not many people would expect KD to be part of the PSL conversation, but that’s the whole point. Only 1,000 will be made. So, move over lattes and muffins, PSKD is the must try new flavour this fall.” –Brian Neumann, Senior Brand Manager, Brand Building & Innovation, Kraft Heinz Canada

For the latest news updates, please visit our News section.