Operation OSCAR: 1,500 warnings, 90 fines at Quebec bars, restaurants

In a joint press conference this afternoon with Quebec public health director Horacio Arruda, Public Safety Minister Geneviève Guilbault announced that police forces across Quebec visited over 2,000 establishments over the weekend — double the announced 1,000 — to enforce public health regulations as part of Operation OSCAR. Guilbault confirmed that over 90 fines (between $400 and $6,000) were handed out at bars and restaurants, and roughly 1,500 verbal warnings for infractions such as overcrowding at tables, not wearing masks, serving alcohol past the time allowed, drinking while standing and not keeping a client list for contact tracing. Guilbault considers Operation OSCAR “a great success.” ■

