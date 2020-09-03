New toonie commemorates Indigenous artist Bill Reid

A new toonie commemorates Canadian artist Bill Reid (aka Iljuwas), a half Haida artist from B.C. whose work brought global attention to Northwest Coast art. The design of the $2 coin, which entered into circulation in August, was inspired by “Xhuwaji, Haida Grizzly Bear,” a painting on a ceremonial drum created by the renowned Indigenous goldsmith, sculptor, carver and activist in 1988.

The inspiration and the coin. The $2 coin features the Xhuwaji, Haida Grizzly Bear,a renowned piece of artwork by Iljuwas (Bill Reid), marking the 💯anniversary of his birth.



Reid's work and generosity was the first of many relationships for Artist For Kids. pic.twitter.com/DWzOy2DRMe — Bill Reid Gallery (@billreidgallery) July 28, 2020 Bill Reid Gallery on the new toonie

“The mint is delighted to add the story of Bill Reid’s pivotal role in raising awareness of Haida art, and the traditions and culture it represents to the long list of circulation coins celebrating what makes us proud to be Canadian.” — Royal Canadian Mint President and CEO Marie Lemay

For more about the new Bill Reid toonie and other commemorative coins, please visit the Royal Canadian Mint website.

