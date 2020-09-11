Never Was Average hosts “If we ruled the world, imagine that?” events

“If you ruled the world, what would you do?”

Montreal community/art organization Never Was Average is hosting events entitled Le Sisterhood, Le Brotherhood this Sunday, Sept. 13 and on Sunday, Sept. 20. As part of the “If we ruled the world, imagine that?” conversation series, Le Sisterhood and Le Brotherhood will take place at le Cathcart food hall at noon on Sept. 13 and at 2 p.m. on Sept. 20.

“A conversation series designed to take a moment to pause and reflect on the current changes in society and how they are affecting our daily lives. Through this series, we will discuss new approaches, mindsets and habits that we can all apply to create a world where our generation can feel socially, mentally, financially and emotionally supported and fulfilled.” —Never Was Average

For more details about the events and to RSVP, please visit the Never Was Average website.

See the Aug. 2020 Cult MTL cover story about Never Was Average here.