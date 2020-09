The Olympic Stadium Tower in Montreal has been lit up in purple tonight in honour of World Lymphoma Day. Lymphoma is a cancer affecting over 100,000 people in Canada. Today also marks the beginning of the Laps Around Lymphoma Challenge, where participants are encouraged to take 100,000 steps from Sept. 15 to 30.

For more information on the Laps Around Lymphoma Challenge, please visit the Lymphoma Canada website.

