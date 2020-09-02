Montreal 2nd most resilient metropolitan labour market in North America

A report by Montreal International, “the economic promotion agency for Greater Montreal,” has found that Montreal is the second most resilient metropolitan labour market in North America in the wake of COVID-19.

With an estimated overall drop in employment of 5.7 per cent between February and July 2020, Montreal is second only to Phoenix, Arizona in job retention during this period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Montreal International study, which compares the impact of the pandemic on the labour market in North America’s 20 biggest cities, reported an 18 per cent employment drop for Montreal in April, but a significant rebound with deconfinement in May and June. Toronto was 14th on the same list; New York City was 20th. Many of the American cities near the top of the list are located in states that did not implement a strict lockdown.

Montreal is the second most resilient metropolitan labour market in North America

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante reacted to the news on Twitter:

“From the start of the crisis, I took immediate action to find solutions for our economic recovery. Working with experts, Montreal speaks with one voice. A lot of work still awaits us, but we are on the right track. We are mobilizing for Montreal!” —Valérie Plante

