The Just for Laughs 2020 line-up is here!

Montreal comedy festival Just for Laughs has announced the first slate of the line-up for its 2020 edition, which will be 100 per cent virtual, 100 per cent free.

The list of 100 comics includes Hannah Gadsby, Jo Koy, Howie Mandel, Kenya Barris, Sarah Cooper, Amber Ruffin, Tituss Burgess, Nicole Byer, Trixie Mattel, Jenny Hagel, Deanne Smith, the top four finalists of Canada’s Drag Race and Andy Kindler.

“We are truly able to deliver a festival that lives up to Just for Laughs standards. Our spectators will be thrilled to safely reunite with their favorite artists — rest assured that we will be back in a big way in 2021 with exciting plans for the comedy fans and industry who travel to join us every summer.” —Charles Décarie, President and CEO of the Just for Laughs Group

In other big news, Kevin Hart’s LOL is the festival’s official programming partner this year.

“Just for Laughs is an unparalleled comedic institution and we are delighted to expand our relationship with the festival and usher in an exciting new phase for our experiential division LOL X!,” said Laugh Out Loud president Jeff Clanagan in a press release. “Just For Laughs is the perfect partner to shine a spotlight on the emerging, diverse voices that are shaping the future of our Comedy In Color franchise and we look forward to unveiling more in the coming weeks.”

