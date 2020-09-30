Montreal Gazette cartoonist Aislin on the Biden/Trump debate

This morning, Montreal Gazette cartoonist Aislin (Terry Mosher) posted his illustrated reaction to last night’s Biden/Trump debate. The illustration depicts Trump wearing a Ku Klux Klan mask, with debate moderator Chris Wallace thanking him for wearing a mask.
Aislin was reacting to the statement in the video below, where Trump called for the Proud Boys, a “far-right neo-fascist male-only organization,” to “Stand back and stand by,” instead of condemning white supremacists. Proud Boys was sadly founded by former Montrealer and Vice co-founder Gavin McInnes.
