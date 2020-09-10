The Centaur takes theatre outside with the Portico Project

Old Montreal’s Centaur Theatre has announced the programming for its upcoming Portico Project series, which will take place on the theatre’s front steps and entryway from Sept. 24 to Oct. 4. Six productions will be performed, combining theatre, dance, circus arts and music, namely Black Balloon (Theatre Nuaj), COVID vs. Menopause (Dayna MacLeod), Fanm Rebèl (Collectif Théâtral Potomitan), In Memoriam: The Wake of Cheddar Fandango (Sermo Scomber Theatre), Is There Anything Else I Can Do for You? (Amy Blackmore) and Pandemonium (Company Monsieur Joe). In addition, Vancouver’s Boca del Luco will engage the public with the Red Phone Project between performances, there will be a Dance Flash Mob and le Trunk Collectif will commemorate victims of COVID-19 with Who We Have Forgotten.

For the complete Portico Project program and schedule, please visit the Centaur Theatre website.

