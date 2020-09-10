Montreal appeals to province and feds for social housing funding

It was reported last night that the city has used its pre-emption right to buy Plaza Hutchison in the Montreal neighbourhood of Parc Extension in order to establish social housing. A luxury-condo developer had previously expressed interest and proposed an overhaul of the building, a move that prompted an outcry from anti-gentrification activists and proponents of social housing, which the neighbourhood needs more than ever in light of low vacancy rates and skyrocketing rent.

This morning Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante appealed to the provincial and federal governments to “unblock” funding needed to complete the project. The city bought the building for $6.5-million.

“We will make sure that Plaza Hutchison is used to build social housing. It is an important gesture, but we must go further. It is urgent that Quebec and Ottawa conclude the bilateral agreement to release the funds that will allow the construction of housing.” —Valérie Plante

On s'assure que la Plaza Hutchison serve à construire du logement social. C'est un geste important, mais il faut aller plus loin. Il est urgent que Québec et Ottawa concluent l'entente bilatérale pour débloquer les fonds qui permettront de construire les logements.

