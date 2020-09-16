LISTEN: “Pray,” the new single by Suuns

Montreal band Suuns have been on the down-low in recent years — actually we haven’t heard a peep from them since the 2017 remix edition of their last album, Hold/Still. But fans will be thrilled to learn this week that there is a new Suuns EP called Fiction coming on Oct. 30 via Secret City Records in Canada (Joyful Noise elsewhere), and a new single called “Pray” out today.

As Suuns drummer Liam O’Neill explains, “Pray” has its roots in the recording of the band’s 2016 album Hold/Still way back in 2015. “It didn’t make the cut, probably because we loved it so much and thought we had an even better version of it in us. We subsequently tried to record multiple versions of this song, none of which captured the unhinged energy of this live-off-the-floor performance. Discovering this lost jam and its power felt like a reminder to keep in the moment and to trust ourselves — you just have to keep moving forward.”

According to a press release, the forthcoming Fiction EP features collaborations with Radwan Ghazi Moumneh (Jerusalem in My Heart), Amber Webber (Lightning Dust) as well as a cover of Frank Zappa’s “Trouble Every Day.”

For now, you can listen to “Pray” here:

“Pray” by Suuns, from the Fiction EP, out Oct. 30 on Secret City

To pre-order the EP, please visit the Secret City Records website.

