SURVEY: Anti-mask movement in Canada declining as COVID cases rise

According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing released today, September 22, 21 per cent of Canadians believe that being required to wear a mask in public places violates their individual freedoms, suggesting that the fringe anti-mask movement is declining as a second wave of COVID-19 becomes a reality. This is a decrease from the July 14 survey by Leger Marketing, wherein 27 per cent of Canadians reported that they believe the mask requirement in public violated their personal freedom.

These results are from a web survey conducted by Leger Marketing from September 18 to 20, 2020, with 1,538 Canadians and 1,001 Americans, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel. For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

