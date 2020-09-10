Just 33% of Canadians believe Black Lives Matter protests will lead to meaningful changes

According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing released on Sept. 9, 33% of Canadians and Americans believe that the protests in their respective countries calling for an end to racial inequality, such as Black Lives Matter, will lead to meaningful changes. Meanwhile, 45 per cent of Canadians believe such protests will not lead to meaningful changes and 21% didn’t know or preferred not to answer.

These results are from a web survey conducted by Leger Marketing from September 4 to 6, 2020, with 1,529 Canadians and 1,001 Americans, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel. For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

Full report 👉 https://t.co/D96UF87DOn pic.twitter.com/K6eZfFClHS — Leger (@leger360) September 10, 2020

