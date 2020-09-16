Legault: “I would like to have Halloween” in Quebec

In a press conference this morning, Quebec Premier François Legault was asked what Halloween 2020 might look like in this province. While he said that Oct. 31 is still too far away to say definitively whether trick or treating will be allowed throughout Quebec this Halloween, he foresees it being possible, with special measures in place to protest against the transmission of COVID-19.

“Of course, I know it’s very important for children,” Legault said. “I would like that we have Halloween. It will probably be with special directives and different from the way that we’re used to. But, it’s too soon, it’s on October 31, there are many weeks to come before Halloween.”

A representative for the office of Mayor Valérie Plante said that city of Montreal will respect Quebec public health measures and directives as they stand in late October. ■

To watch the press conference, please click here (the question is asked at the 21:35 mark).

