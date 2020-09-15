Eating healthy, saving money and saving time with WeCook

Montreal company WeCook delivers prepared meals to homes or offices across Quebec and Ontario. Last week we spoke to the company’s founder Etienne Plourde, and this week we report on eating WeCook meals for dinner for seven straight days (instead of ordering out four times a week and spending way too much money).

Note that, because you choose your dietary needs and preferences when ordering meals, this selection tends towards low-carb pescetarian, but lots of meatier options are available, and WeCook has a fresh menu every week.

Penne with basil pesto

Penne with basil pesto, sundried tomatoes and pine nuts

The penne was a perfect consistency, an impressive feat for pre-prepared and reheated pasta, with a satisfying, generous dollop of quality basil pesto, sundried tomatoes and pine nuts. Speaking of generous, the portions of this and the other pasta dish we tried (see below) were pretty substantial, as are all the meals — though half portions are also available.

Shrimp and pollock salad

Shrimp, pollock, apple, almond, tomato and celeriac salad

This almost keto-friendly meal (thin grannysmith apple slices aside) was fresh and flavourful, a cool choice for a warm day or a great protein-packed option for a post-workout meal. Its dressing was made with a dash of mayonnaise, sour cream and red wine vinegar, lending a light tang and subtle creaminess.

WeCook mac and cheese

WeCook must be pretty confident about its mac and cheese, as it’s the only branded dish-name that we’ve noticed over the past month. Made with a béchamel base and cheddar, WeCook mac and cheese sets itself apart with two distinguishing ingredients: garlic and bacon. Amazing.

Vegetarian stew on spaghetti squash

Zucchini, eggplant, tomatoes, corn, red peppers, Kalamata olives

A solid option for vegetarians and the low-carb set, this dish benefited from the excellent consistency of its veggies, especially zucchini and eggplant, which tend to get mushy and rubbery, respectively. Kalamata olives provided hints of salty flavour, contrasting nicely with bursts of freshness from the lightly cooked tomatoes and red peppers. The stew was simply but effectively seasoned with onions and garlic, rosemary, salt, pepper and Parmesan cheese.

Salmon, asparagus, rice pilaf

Salmon fillet, asparagus, rice pilaf and Florentine sauce

This was probably our favourite meal of the lot, a simple but beautifully rendered salmon fillet, rice pilaf and asparagus with a tasty, creamy Florentine sauce.

Trout, curried cauliflower rice, grilled vegetables

Trout fillet, curried cauliflower rice and grilled zucchini, red peppers and onions

Another low-carb winner featuring fine trout, satisfying (but not spicy) curried cauliflower rice and grilled zucchini, red pepper and onion skewers that, once again, were perfectly chewy.

Summer salad

Summer salad with zucchini, tomatoes, strawberries, corn and Mediterranean chicken

Like the salad at the top of this list, this dish is well-suited for warm weather and despite its low-carb ingredients, it’s pretty substantial. The dressing, made with paprika, chili flakes, olive oil, cider vinegar, brown sugar and Dijon’s mustard, salt, pepper, parsley, oregano, garlic, paprika, chili flakes, olive oil, cider vinegar, brown sugar, Dijon’s mustard. ■

Browse this week’s menu here and see more details on the WeCook website. (Use the promo code cultmtl50 and get $25 off first purchase, $15 off second purchase and $10 off third purchase.)

