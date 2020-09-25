Mont-Royal Avenue
VIDEO: What the summer of 2020 looked like on Mont-Royal Avenue

A drone view from the mountain to the terrasses.

Like many commercial sectors of Montreal, Mont-Royal Avenue got a much-needed boost from the city this summer, encouraging foot traffic and outdoor dining with temporary terrasses and seating as well as colourful street artwork. More than some similar efforts in other parts of the city, this endeavour worked, injecting life into the heart of the Plateau amid the COVID-19 pandemic to offer grounded and limited Montrealers some semblance of staycation vibes, and helping to keep Mont-Royal Avenue businesses afloat.

The Avenue’s SDC posted this amazing drone video to thank Montrealers for flocking to Mont-Royal:

