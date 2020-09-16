FNC drive-in airport

The Shining, Mad Max Fury Road

Film

Drive-in movies at YUL airport as part of Festival du Nouveau Cinéma 2020

by CultMTL

Four nights of classic films at FNC x YUL.

The Festival du Nouveau Cinéma announced today that along with screening films at the Imperial Cinema, with limited audiences to abide by distancing rules, the 49th edition of the Montreal festival will use the P11 parking lot at Pierre Elliot Trudeau Airport as a drive-in theatre.

The four presentations taking place at “FNC x YUL” are Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining (for its 40th anniversary), all four Mad Max films by George Miller, from 1979 to 2015 (in one night!), Paul Verhoeven’s Total Recall (for its 30th anniversary) and Pink Floyd: The Wall by Alan Parker (RIP).

View this post on Instagram

⭐️ DÉVOILEMENT DES RENDEZ-VOUS PHYSIQUES ⭐️ Le Festival du nouveau cinéma, dont la 49e édition sera évolutive, en ligne et en salle, est heureux d’annoncer ses rendez-vous physiques! Dans le cadre de cette édition toute particulière et pour la première fois, le FNC présentera quatre rendez-vous exceptionnels : des films cultes, intemporels et incontournables dans un lieu inédit, le stationnement P11 de l’Aéroport International Montréal-Trudeau converti en Ciné-parc FNC x YUL pour l’occasion. Le Festival sera également de retour en salle, au Cinéma Impérial du 7 au 18 octobre, dans le respect des normes sanitaires en vigueur. Pour accéder à la liste complète de tous les projections physiques et vous procurer vos billets, visitez le lien dans notre bio. ————– ⭐️ UNVEILING OF PHYSICAL PROJECTIONS ⭐️ The Festival du nouveau cinéma, which will present both live and online screenings for its evolving 49th edition, is glad to announce its physical projections! For this distinct edition, and for the first time, the FNC will be presenting four exceptional events: timeless and must-see cult films in an unprecedented location, the P11 parking lot of the Montréal–Trudeau International Airport, which will be converted into the FNC x YUL Drive-in for the occasion. The Festival will also be back at the Impérial Cinema from October 7 to 18, in compliance with the health guidelines in place. To access the complete list of all the physical screenings and get your tickets, visit the link in our bio. @yulaeroport #fnc2020 #nouveaucinema #cineparc #filmfestival #montreal

A post shared by Festival du nouveau cinéma (@nouveaucinema) on

Festival du Nouveau Cinéma announces FNC x YUL airport drive-in screenings

The festival’s opening film will be Sophie Dupuis’s Souterrain, screening outdoors in the Quartier des Spectacles’s Place des Festivals, while the Imperial Cinema will host the premieres of Another Round, The Truffle Hunters, Days, The Woman Who Ran, Lux Aeterna and The Cloud in Her Room. FNC will close with Philippe Falardeau’s My Salinger Year.

The Festival du Nouveau Cinéma will run from Oct. 7 to 18. For more programming details and announcements, please visit the FNC website.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit our Film & TV section.