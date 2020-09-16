Drive-in movies at YUL airport as part of Festival du Nouveau Cinéma 2020

The Festival du Nouveau Cinéma announced today that along with screening films at the Imperial Cinema, with limited audiences to abide by distancing rules, the 49th edition of the Montreal festival will use the P11 parking lot at Pierre Elliot Trudeau Airport as a drive-in theatre.

The four presentations taking place at “FNC x YUL” are Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining (for its 40th anniversary), all four Mad Max films by George Miller, from 1979 to 2015 (in one night!), Paul Verhoeven’s Total Recall (for its 30th anniversary) and Pink Floyd: The Wall by Alan Parker (RIP).

The festival’s opening film will be Sophie Dupuis’s Souterrain, screening outdoors in the Quartier des Spectacles’s Place des Festivals, while the Imperial Cinema will host the premieres of Another Round, The Truffle Hunters, Days, The Woman Who Ran, Lux Aeterna and The Cloud in Her Room. FNC will close with Philippe Falardeau’s My Salinger Year.

The Festival du Nouveau Cinéma will run from Oct. 7 to 18. For more programming details and announcements, please visit the FNC website.

