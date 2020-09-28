The stars of Canada’s Drag Race play the Royalmount Drive-in this week

The Royalmount Drive-in Event Theatre will be the site of four spectacular shows this week (Sept. 30 and Oct. 1): Canada’s Drag Race: Live at the Drive-In, starring six contestants from this summer’s debut season of Canada’s Drag Race. The shows will be hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race finalist Brooke Lynn Hytes, and star Canada’s Drag Race winner Priyanka, finalist Scarlett BoBo and Quebec’s own Rita Baga and Kiara, along with fan favourites BOA and Tynomi Banks.

“We had the premiere last weekend in Calgary and it was amazing to be back on a real outdoor stage,” says Rita Baga. “The lighting is great, they have two giant screens as well — it’s very high budget, big-production show. It’s just amazing to be back with my sisters from the competition and to see them in another format that’s not a reality show, just performing together. We each have a solo show and we have group numbers where we had to learn choreography. It’s a very fun, very cool show. I had a blast in Calgary, but Montreal is my hometown so I’m very excited about this one. It’s going to be epic.”

In a press release, the show’s producer Brandon Voss said, “We’ve moved the show outside to continue providing much needed entertainment during these crazy times. A pandemic won’t keep our queens from ruling the stage. The drag show must go on!” ■

Canada’s Drag Race: Live at the Drive-In is happening on Wednesday, Sept. 30 and Thursday, Oct. 1, with shows at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. each night. Tickets cost $99 per car for two people, with $30 for each additional passenger. VIP tickets, with sight lines to the center of the stage, are also available for $199 per spot.

