Food & Drink

Burgundy Lion in Montreal is hosting “Sláinte Tuesday” whiskey tastings

by CultMTL

The largest whiskey list in Quebec.

Burgundy Lion in Montreal, voted #1 in Best Pub Grub in this year’s Best of MTL, has announced new weekly whiskey tastings called Sláinte Tuesday. (Sláinte is the word for “health” in Irish and Scottish Gaelic, often used as a drinking toast in Ireland, Scotland and Isle of Man). Burgundy Lion’s very own whiskey expert Simon Parent will be there to guide you and help navigate through their list of 750 whiskeys, the largest whiskey list in Quebec.

Introducing our new Whisky tasting nights, Sláinte Tuesday. Come choose three whiskies from our list of 750 whiskies under the careful guidance of our in-house whisky expert Simon Parent. And stay tuned for special guest Whisky experts to help you navigate through Quebec’s largest whisky list 👌// Notre nouvel événement de soirées de dégustation de whisky débute ce mardi, le "Mardi Sláinte". Venez choisir trois whiskies parmi notre liste de 750 whiskies sous la guidance de notre expert en whisky Simon Parent. Restez à l'affût des invités spéciaux experts en whisky pour vous aider à naviguer à travers la plus grande liste de whisky au Québec 👌 #whisky #whiskylover #mtlmoments #littleburgundy #mtlblogger #mtlblog #montreal

