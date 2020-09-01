Burgundy Lion in Montreal is hosting “Sláinte Tuesday” whiskey tastings

Burgundy Lion in Montreal, voted #1 in Best Pub Grub in this year’s Best of MTL, has announced new weekly whiskey tastings called Sláinte Tuesday. (Sláinte is the word for “health” in Irish and Scottish Gaelic, often used as a drinking toast in Ireland, Scotland and Isle of Man). Burgundy Lion’s very own whiskey expert Simon Parent will be there to guide you and help navigate through their list of 750 whiskeys, the largest whiskey list in Quebec.

For more on “Sláinte Tuesday” whiskey tastings at Burgundy Lion in Montreal, please visit their website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.