Montreal bars, restaurants, theatres, museums closing for 28 days

In a press conference this evening, Quebec Premier François Legault, Public Health Director Horacio Arruda and Health and Public Safety Minister Christian Dubé confirmed the news that Dubé broke on Tout le monde en parle last night: Montreal and Quebec City (as well as the Chaudière-Appalaches region) have been elevated to the red alert level for COVID-19, meaning that new temporary restrictions are being put into place — including at bars, restaurants, theatres and museums.

“The situation has become critical,” Legault said. “If we don’t want our hospitals to be overwhelmed, if we want to limit the number of deaths, we have to act.”

As of Wednesday, Sept. 30 at midnight, the following measures are being mandated for 28 days: Bars, restaurants, casinos and dining rooms will be closed, as well as any theatres, movie theatres, reception rooms, show rooms and museums. These establishments may —may — reopen on Oct. 28. Financial assistance for these businesses will be announced.

People are being asked to refrain from visiting other homes, restricting occupants of households to the people who live at the residence — the exception being a single care provider.

Outdoors, the two-metre rule remains in place (and is likely to be enforced more), and at gatherings such as demonstrations, masks will be required.

Businesses such as retail stores, hairdressers and hotels will remain open, as will schools. ■

For the latest COVID-19 (Coronavirus) info, please visit the Santé Québec website.

