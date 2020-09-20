BREAKING: Montreal bars to close an hour earlier, gatherings reduced

In a press conference this evening, Quebec Minister of Health and Public Safety Christian Dubé confirmed that Montreal is one of three Quebec regions to be designated an orange COVID-19 zone, along with Quebec City and Chaudière-Appalaches. This move follows a significant increase in the number of new COVID-19 infections in the city and other regions, and comes with fresh restrictions for orange zones like Montreal, including bars closing earlier, as well as new guidelines that apply across Quebec.

As of midnight tonight, the maximum number of people allowed at private gatherings in homes has been reduced from 10 to 6, and that maximum of 6 will be applied per table in bars and restaurants as well. Meanwhile, rented halls for larger private events like weddings — which have been the main source of increased COVID-19 infections in recent weeks — have been reduced to 50 across the province, and 25 in orange zones. For public organized cultural events like concerts and film screenings, the maximum capacity of 250 remain unchanged.

Bars in orange zones will have to close an hour earlier, at midnight instead of 1 a.m., and alcohol sales in all establishments that serve alcohol have to end at 11 p.m. instead of midnight.

Dubé also asked that Quebecers in Montreal and the other orange zones curb their non-essential contact with others over the next couple of weeks in an effort to help slow the spread of the virus. ■

