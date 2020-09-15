BREAKING: Montreal and 3 other Quebec regions in COVID-19 yellow zone

In a press conference this afternoon, Quebec Premier François Legault announced that four more regions of the province have been added to the list of regions in the yellow zone — or pre-alert level — for COVID-19, including Montreal. The other three are Montérégie, Lower St. Lawrence and Chaudière-Appalaches. The regions that were already in the yellow zone are Laval, Eastern Townships, Outaouais and Quebec City.

Santé Québec also announced today that there have been 5 new deaths in Quebec due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 5,785. The total number of Coronavirus cases has increased today by 2292 to 65,554. Santé Québec also confirmed that 57,628 of the total COVID-19 cases in Quebec are recoveries from the virus. There are still 2,141 active cases of COVID-19 across Quebec. For a list of active cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Quebec, and across Canada by province and territory, please click here.

