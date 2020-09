There is a big fire at the Beirut port, the site of the explosion last month. It’s been confirmed that the fire is at a warehouse storing oil and tires. Military helicopters have joined in the efforts to put out the fire. There are currently no reports of injuries or deaths. The cause is unknown.

Fire erupts in Beirut port area, a month after massive blast https://t.co/1PCOTH28Gm — Reuters (@Reuters) September 10, 2020 BREAKING: A huge fire has started at the Beirut explosion site

For the latest news updates, please visit our News section.