Best Donuts in Montreal: Best of MTL 2020

As voted by our readers in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, here’s where you can get the best donuts in Montreal. For more results from the Best of MTL, please click here.

Best Donuts in Montreal

View this post on Instagram Donut worry, Friday is here! A post shared by Tim Hortons (@timhortons) on Oct 6, 2017 at 5:49am PDT The best shops for donuts in Montreal, as voted in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, include Léché Desserts, Krispy Kreme, Mr. Puffs, Trou de Beigne, Tim Hortons, Crémy, Dough Nats and Wawel

