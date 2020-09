Best Chinese Food Restaurants in Montreal: Best of MTL 2020

As voted by our readers in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, here are the best Montreal restaurants that serve Chinese food. For more results from the Best of MTL, please click here.

Best Chinese Food Restaurants in Montreal

View this post on Instagram General Tso Chicken | @tastemontreal A post shared by TasteMontreal (@tastemontreal) on Apr 2, 2016 at 2:09pm PDT The best Chinese food restaurants in Montreal, as voted in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, include Hong Mere, Maison VIP, Aunt Dai’s, Restaurant PM, Kam Fung, Kam Shing, Mon Nan, Soba, Gia Ba and Beijing

