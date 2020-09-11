Circus Beats Anouk Vallée-Charest TOHU Montreal

La TOHU | Instagram

Arts

Battements de Cirque by Anouk Vallée-Charest starts tomorrow at TOHU

by CultMTL

“Juggling, balance, aerial fabric, aerial hoop, Chinese pole and much more.”

Montreal circus arts centre TOHU has announced a new show that starts tomorrow called Battements de Cirque. Created by Anouk Vallée-Charest, an international circus artist who’s previously worked with Cirque du Soleil, Cirque Éloize and more, the show will take place under a tent outside the TOHU theatre in St-Michel and will include four performers.

Battements de Cirque is intended to be a unifying and inspiring show to spend a warm moment together. Solo number after solo number, linked by group choreographies, the artists both in the air and on the ground, will dazzle you with their poetry, their prowess, their unparalleled agility and their grace. You will be delighted with this dynamic and refreshing circus show including juggling, balance, aerial fabric, aerial hoop, Chinese pole and much more.”

Battements de Cirque runs from tomorrow, Sept. 12 to 20. For tickets and other info, please visit the TOHU website.

View this post on Instagram

On vous accueille sous le chapiteau! Après avoir dû mettre sur pause la présentation de spectacles à la TOHU, nous sommes extrêmement ravis de vous annoncer aujourd’hui la mise en vente de Battements de cirque, une présentation regroupant 4 artistes de cirque dans une mise en scène d’@anoukvallee 😀 Présenté sous un chapiteau situé à l’extérieur de la TOHU, Battements de cirque propose une suite de numéro de haut calibre réalisé par de talentueux artistes d’ici. Jonglerie, mât chinois, contorsion, sangle loop, cerceau et tissu aériens et équilibre sur cannes seront de la partie. Le lien pour acheter vos billets est dans la bio. . . #showcovid #cirque #cirque2020 #cirquemtl #cirquecontemporain #contemporarycircus #circus

A post shared by La TOHU (@la_tohu) on

Battements de Cirque by Anouk Vallée-Charest starts tomorrow at circus arts centre TOHU in Montreal

For more Montreal arts coverage, please visit the Arts section.