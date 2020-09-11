Battements de Cirque by Anouk Vallée-Charest starts tomorrow at TOHU

Montreal circus arts centre TOHU has announced a new show that starts tomorrow called Battements de Cirque. Created by Anouk Vallée-Charest, an international circus artist who’s previously worked with Cirque du Soleil, Cirque Éloize and more, the show will take place under a tent outside the TOHU theatre in St-Michel and will include four performers.

“Battements de Cirque is intended to be a unifying and inspiring show to spend a warm moment together. Solo number after solo number, linked by group choreographies, the artists both in the air and on the ground, will dazzle you with their poetry, their prowess, their unparalleled agility and their grace. You will be delighted with this dynamic and refreshing circus show including juggling, balance, aerial fabric, aerial hoop, Chinese pole and much more.”

Battements de Cirque runs from tomorrow, Sept. 12 to 20. For tickets and other info, please visit the TOHU website.

