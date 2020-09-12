5,000 idiots (except for the kids who were forced to be there by their parents).

5,000 people went to an anti-mask rally in Montreal, some with Trump flags

On the same day that the Quebec government has introduced fines ranging from $400 to $6,000 for people not wearing masks on public transit or inside businesses, the largest Montreal anti-mask rally and march took place on the eastern edge of downtown and in the Village. Of course no one was wearing a mask.

When asked about the reasons why they’re opposed to wearing masks, many attendees told the CBC that they don’t believe the COVID-19 pandemic is as serious as the government says it is and that being forced to wear a mask infringes on their freedom.

In a further display of total idiocy, a few people in the crowd carried Trump 2020 campaign flags and shouted “USA! USA!”:

Les drapeaux… #manif #antimasque #Montréal pic.twitter.com/xcuRE8bou7 — Fab de Pierrebourg (@fabricedp) September 12, 2020 5,000 people went to an anti-mask rally in Montreal, some with Trump flags, Sept. 12, 2020

Of course pic.twitter.com/PimL6FClah — Jabroni And The Air-rifle (@DanBoeckner) September 12, 2020 5,000 people went to an anti-mask rally in Montreal, some with Trump flags

