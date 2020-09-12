anti-mask rally Montreal
5,000 people went to an anti-mask rally in Montreal, some with Trump flags

by CultMTL

5,000 idiots (except for the kids who were forced to be there by their parents).

On the same day that the Quebec government has introduced fines ranging from $400 to $6,000 for people not wearing masks on public transit or inside businesses, the largest Montreal anti-mask rally and march took place on the eastern edge of downtown and in the Village. Of course no one was wearing a mask.

When asked about the reasons why they’re opposed to wearing masks, many attendees told the CBC that they don’t believe the COVID-19 pandemic is as serious as the government says it is and that being forced to wear a mask infringes on their freedom.

In a further display of total idiocy, a few people in the crowd carried Trump 2020 campaign flags and shouted “USA! USA!”:

