219 new recoveries from COVID-19 in Quebec; 219 new cases

Santé Québec announced today that there have been 0 new deaths in Quebec due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 5,774. The total number of Coronavirus cases has increased today by 219 to 64,463. Santé Québec also confirmed that 56,843 of the total COVID-19 cases in Quebec are recoveries from the virus. There are still 1,846 active cases of COVID-19 across Quebec. For a list of active cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Quebec, and across Canada by province and territory, please click here.

