1967 STM map shows projected Montreal metro expansion by 1982

Montreal was a dreamy place in 1967, what with Expo, the inauguration of the metro and the apparent liberal smoking of marijuana, possibly by STM employees. The photo seen above was posted on the Facebook group Montreal Historical Photos Historiques by Marc Dufour, who commented: “Ils en fumaient du bon pendant l’Expo.” It shows a 1982 Montreal metro map envisioned in 1967, featuring nine separate lines, four of which run to the north shore, one going to the airport and others with stops in Nun’s Island, LaSalle and Lachine.

Montreal metro map 1982, circa 1967

While there’s no sign of Valérie Plante’s proposed pink line, STM planners branched out beyond primary and secondary colours with teal, lavender, mustard yellow. Strangely there is no orange line, though the cherry-red U takes a similar route.

For a look at the real Montreal metro map, please visit the STM website.

For more coverage of Montreal life, please visit our Life section.