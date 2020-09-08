100% Local Fashion Show feat. Denis Gagnon, Ying Gao, Pretend play & more

Festival Mode & Design will be hosting a fashion show online tomorrow, Sept. 9, to close out the 19th edition of the festival. Hosted by Genevieve Borne, with music by Laurence Nerbonne and FRIGID, the virtual show/party will start at 7 p.m. live from Places des Arts in Montreal, and will showcase 15 Quebec designers including Audvik, Beurd, Denis Gagnon, BODYBAG by jude, Eve Gravel, Elisa C-Rossow, Marie Saint Pierre, Nadya Toto, Nico Design, Pretend play, Noémiah, Philippe Dubuc, Ying Gao and Pascal Labelle.

For more information and to access the online stream tomorrow, please visit Yoop.

