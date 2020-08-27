Four adults and six lambs have been part of an eco-grazing project there.

You can still hang out with sheep in Parc Maisonneuve for another month

There’s still time to check out the sheep at Parc Maisonneuve, which were brought there by Montreal Eco-grazing company Biquette. There are 10 sheep in all — four adults and six lambs — as well as four hens, that you can see every day until Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“For the past five years, Biquette has been offering the return of grazing to the city through eco-grazing. By the presence of animals in the city, we wish to contribute to educating the general public on environmental and societal issues.”

—Biquette

