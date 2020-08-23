WATCH: The Batman trailer is here, in all its emo glory

The first trailer for The Batman was released at DC FanDome yesterday, and it’s amazing. Presented by director Matt Reeves, and set to a slowed-down, more instrumental version of Nirvana’s song “Something in the Way,” the over two-minute trailer has a lot to unpack. We see Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne and Batman; his Bruce Wayne look features what appears to be jet black emo hair, and he’s shown, as per the photo above, wearing eye makeup without his cowl — something we have never seen in any other Batman movie. We catch a glimpse of Catwoman (Selina Kyle), played by Zoë Kravitz, and, hear what might be the voice of Paul Dano, who plays Edward Nashton / the Riddler, though it’s not 100% certain. Either way, Dano will star in the film when it’s released in 2021, alongside the amazing Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / the Penguin. Check out the intense trailer below. Enjoy!

