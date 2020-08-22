WATCH LIVE: Les Louanges and Random Recipe at Sonication

The Sonication live concert series at Old Montreal art institution PHI Centre continues tonight, Saturday, Aug. 22 with live sets by les Louanges and Random Recipe, and viewers are invited to stream the event from 7 to 9 p.m., right here:

Le Centre PHI, MURAL et Cult MTL présentent un concert sur le toit à l'occasion de MURAL Estival 2020 et Sonication avec… Posted by PHI Centre on Friday, August 21, 2020

See the live Sonication schedule here and web series details here.

This event is a presentation of PHI and MURAL as part of the 2020 MURAL Estival and Sonication.

In collaboration with Hennessy. Amplified by Cult MTL.

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit our Music section.