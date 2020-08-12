VIDEO: View from the top of the Olympic Stadium Tower in Montreal

Parc Olympique has just posted a video from the top of the Olympic Stadium tower in Montreal. The Montreal Tower, which stands 165 metres high on a 45-degree angle, was only completed in 1987, despite part of the Olympic Stadium being ready in time for the 1976 Olympics. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Montreal Tower Observatory and Sports Centre pool are currently closed, and guided tours of the Olympic Stadium are unavailable.

For now, enjoy the rare video below with beautiful views from atop the weirdest building in the city.



For more on Montreal life, please visit the Life section.