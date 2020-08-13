VIDEO: Insane rescue of a man in a wheelchair stuck on train tracks

Policewoman Erika Urrea rescued a 66-year-old man in a wheelchair from a speeding freight train in Lodi, California early on Wednesday morning. The video, shot with her body cam, shows the officer running up to the man and pulling him from his chair seconds before the train passes.

Watch the video below:

Man in wheelchair rescued from train

The man suffered a leg injury that was tended to immediately by another officer on the scene. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. (Note that the video does not show any of the injury.) ■

