This week Montreal singer-songwriter Sean Nicholas Savage released a new music video for “I Believe in Everything,” a track from his next album Life Is Crazy, to be released by Arbutus Records in October. The song was featured in his musical Please Thrill Me, which was staged at la Chapelle Scènes Contemporaines this past winter, pre-pandemic.

Watch the video here:

“I Believe in Everything” by Sean Nicholas Savage, from the forthcoming Arbutus Records release Life Is Crazy

For more about Sean Nicholas Savage, see his Bandcamp page.

See more Montreal music coverage in our Music section.