VIDEO: “I Am Not Waiting” by Austra, partly shot in Montreal

Last week, Toronto electronic act Austra released a new video for “I Am Not Waiting,” a song from their recently released fourth album HiRUDiN. Directed by Trevor Blumas and starring dancer Sheida Arbabian, the video was shot between Toronto and Montreal, with Arbabian stalking the streets of Old Montreal and industrial St-Henri, and singer Katie Stelmanis’s head (filmed in Toronto) surrealistically superimposed on a column.

Watch the video here:

“I Am Not Waiting” by Austra, from the album HiRUDiN

For more about Austra, go to their website.

