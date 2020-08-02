The latest number of active COVID-19 cases by province and territory.

UPDATED August 1, 2020 at 11:07 p.m.: The latest Coronavirus update from the Public Health Agency of Canada has 6,222 active cases of COVID-19 across Canada. Here is a breakdown of active cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Canada by province and territory:

Quebec 2,894

Ontario 1,319

Alberta 1,386

British Columbia 278

Saskatchewan 262

Manitoba 72

Newfoundland and Labrador 4

Yukon 3

New Brunswick 2

Nova Scotia 2

Prince Edward Island 0

Northwest Territories 0

Nunavut 0

