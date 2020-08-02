UPDATED August 1, 2020 at 11:07 p.m.: The latest Coronavirus update from the Public Health Agency of Canada has 6,222 active cases of COVID-19 across Canada. Here is a breakdown of active cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Canada by province and territory:
Quebec 2,894
Ontario 1,319
Alberta 1,386
British Columbia 278
Saskatchewan 262
Manitoba 72
Newfoundland and Labrador 4
Yukon 3
New Brunswick 2
Nova Scotia 2
Prince Edward Island 0
Northwest Territories 0
Nunavut 0
For the latest info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 (Coronavirus), including their latest update on active cases by province and territory, please click here.