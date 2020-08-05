TONIGHT: A candlelight vigil for Lebanon in Montreal

To commemorate the victims of the Beirut explosion.

Mayor Valérie Plante just announced that there will be a candlelight vigil to commemorate the victims of yesterday’s explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, which claimed at least 135 lives and left over 5,000 injured and 300,000 homeless. The event will take place in Dorchester Square at 7 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, Aug. 5.

“A candlelight vigil will be held this evening, starting at 7 p.m., in Dorchester Square, in honor of all those affected by the tragedy that shakes #Beirut. We are with you, with all our heart.” —Valérie Plante

Une vigile à la chandelle se tiendra ce soir, à compter de 19h, au square Dorchester, en l'honneur de toutes celles et ceux touchés par la tragédie qui secoue #Beyrouth. Nous sommes de tout coeur avec vous. https://t.co/te6Mecf5Ma #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) August 5, 2020 Montreal Mayor announces a candlelight vigil for victims of yesterday’s explosion in Beirut, Lebanon

The event has been organized by the Montreal branch of Meghterbin Mejtemiin, “an international and non-sectarian network of Lebanese citizens working together on initiatives in support of the citizen-led Lebanese revolution which started on Oct. 17 2019.”

For details, visit the Facebook event page.

See the mayor’s statement about the tragedy, released yesterday, here.

