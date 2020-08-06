New terrasses, street performers, live music and more, from Atwater to Papineau.

Things to see and do in downtown Montreal this week, Aug. 6 to 13

As part of a push to encourage Montrealers to enjoy their summer weekends and staycation downtown, the city, the Quartier des Spectacles and Tourism Montreal have shared information about some of the new installations and entertainment available in the streets, including several TULIP spaces (Terrasses Urbaines Libres au Public).

Le Cabaret ambulant (Things to see and do in downtown Montreal this week)

The “relaunch summer” program includes “le Cabaret ambulant” (“Travelling Cabaret”), a mobile truck featuring a band playing live inside a glass case — a pop/rock Popemobile of sorts. Les Deuxluxes performed last weekend, and during the afternoon this coming Saturday, Aug. 8, people in Old Montreal will be treated to a performance by Florence K.

Les Deuxluxes (Things to see and do in downtown Montreal this week)

We can also expect to see a group of eight aerobic dancers on Ste-Catherine between Atwater and Bleury; LNI (Ligue national improvisation) performers in Chinatown, Quartier Latin and the Village, the “greening” of Place des Festivals, including a quasi-island at the corner of Ste-Catherine and Jeanne-Mance.

Installations in Quartier Latin (Things to see and do in downtown Montreal this week)

The following public squares and TULIP spaces are also open:

Centre St-Jax (Ste-Catherine between Mackay and Bishop)

TULIP DADA (Peel between Ste-Catherine and de Maisonneuve)

Hydro-Québec Park (Ste-Catherine and Clark)

Jardins Gamelin (Berri and Ste-Catherine)

