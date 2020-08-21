Things to see and do in downtown Montreal Aug. 20 to 27

The city and Tourism Montreal announced this week that the outdoor activities and R&R infrastructure that have been planned and installed downtown, in Old Montreal, the Village and Quartier Latin will be with us till Thanksgiving. We can all look forward to some autumn strolls and terrasse hangs in hoodies, but while it’s still summer, let’s take the opportunity to enjoy some of the new things to do outside in Montreal.

Live music and performance

Mehdi Cayenne (things to do in downtown Montreal Aug. 20-27)

Friday, Aug. 21

Funkish Chavez play Quartier Latin in the early evening

Mehdi Cayenne will perform at Jardins Gamelin in the early evening

Saturday, Aug. 22

street theater, Capture, in Old Montreal, axis of the Commune, on Sainte-Catherine street between Bishop and Peel, as well as in the Latin Quarter

the Montreal Street Dancers dance troupe, in the Quartier des spectacles, in Chinatown, as well as on Sainte-Catherine Street, downtown and in the Village in the late afternoon

Onetime buskers Clay and Friends are playing the mobile Cabaret Ambulant (a glassed-in stage on the back of a moving truck) rolling through the Quartier des Spectacles and on Ste-Catherine between Bishop and Peel in the afternoon before playing in Old Montreal’s Place d’Youville area in the early evening.

Sunday, Aug. 23

Circus group Cocktail et contorsion perform in Old Montreal’s Place d’Youville and in Chinatown in the afternoon

The band Papagroove play on Ste-Catherine from downtown to the Village in the afternoon

Sumak Brass Band plays Jardins Gamelin in the afternoon

Exhibitions

To mark the 35th anniversary of Dany Laferrière’s writing career, the Quartier des Spectacles present an exhibition “retracing, in words, images and sounds, the life of the artist” called Un coeur nomade, featuring seven paintings. The exhibition is located on the promenade des Artistes in the windows along the Président-Kennedy pavilion of UQAM (201 Président-Kennedy).

The McCord Museum presents Chapleau — Profession: Cartoonist. Read more about the showcase of work by the Québécois political cartoonist here. (690 Sherbrooke W.)

The MAC, 16/42 tours and le Central food hall are offering a package deal that includes a two-hour guided walking tour of the city centre, admission to the MAC for current exhibitions and a meal at the restaurant of your choice at le Central. Find the details here. (185 Ste-Catherine W.)

The PHI Foundation’s contemporary art exhibition Relations: The Diaspora and Painting continues, showcasing works by artists who tackle the question of the diaspora from various points of view, approaches and aesthetics.

Terrasses and other hangout spots

Old Monteal. Photo by Eva Blue (Things to do in downtown Montreal Aug. 20-27)

Seven TULIP (Terrasses Urbaines Libres au Public) set-ups and other COVID-safe hang-out spaces have been installed in strategic locations, most of them close to restaurants to allow for takeout picnicking.

Shā Tān (St-Laurent & René-Lévesque). “Urban beach,” with tables, seating, beautiful lanterns and music piped in by ICI MUSIQUE.

The Playground (Place d’Youville) With a colourful fountain and musical swings.

TULIP DADA (Peel btwn Ste-Catherine & de Maisonneuve) With entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays.

Hydro-Québec Park TULIP (Ste-Catherine & Clark) An urban oasis to eat and drink, in proximity to le Central food hall.

TULIP HUB XP_MTL / aka the Monastery (1439 Ste-Catherine) In the Centre St-Jax Garden.

Place des Festivals (Ste-Catherine & Jeanne-Mance) Green space and terrasse.

Jardins Gamelin (Berri & Ste-Catherine)

Placott’arts (Quartier des Spectacles) Seven rest areas featuring installations and visual arts.

For more downtown activities, see the Tourism Montreal website.

For more Montreal city updates, please visit the City section.